If You Invested $1000 In Strategy Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Strategy MSTR has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 70.26% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 84.95%. Currently, Strategy has a market capitalization of $93.15 billion.

Buying $1000 In MSTR: If an investor had bought $1000 of MSTR stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $22,430.71 today based on a price of $328.51 for MSTR at the time of writing.

Strategy's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.