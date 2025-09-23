September 23, 2025 5:01 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Kirby Stock In The Last 5 Years

Kirby KEX has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 3.74% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.43%. Currently, Kirby has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion.

Buying $100 In KEX: If an investor had bought $100 of KEX stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $240.17 today based on a price of $86.39 for KEX at the time of writing.

Kirby's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

