Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning First Horizon Stock In The Last 5 Years

First Horizon FHN has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 5.29% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.05%. Currently, First Horizon has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion.

Buying $1000 In FHN: If an investor had bought $1000 of FHN stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,593.18 today based on a price of $22.69 for FHN at the time of writing.

First Horizon's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

