If You Invested $1000 In Brinker International Stock 15 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Brinker International EAT has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.78% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.24%. Currently, Brinker International has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion.

Buying $1000 In EAT: If an investor had bought $1000 of EAT stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $7,383.71 today based on a price of $138.74 for EAT at the time of writing.

Brinker International's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

