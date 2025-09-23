BU LIP TAN Executes Sell Order: Offloads $3.50M In Credo Technology Group Stock

Revealing a significant insider sell on September 22, BU LIP TAN, Board Member at Credo Technology Group CRDO, as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday showed that TAN sold 20,000 shares of Credo Technology Group. The total transaction amounted to $3,502,478.

Tracking the Tuesday's morning session, Credo Technology Group shares are trading at $159.23, showing a down of 2.97%.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd delivers high-speed solutions to break bandwidth barriers on every wired connection in the data infrastructure market. It provides secure, high-speed connectivity solutions that deliver improved power and cost efficiency as data rates and corresponding bandwidth requirements increase exponentially throughout the data infrastructure market. It has a geographic presence in Hong Kong, the United States, Mainland China, Taiwan, and the Rest of the World.

Credo Technology Group's Financial Performance

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Credo Technology Group showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 273.57% as of 31 July, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Interpreting Earnings Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company excels with a remarkable gross margin of 67.41% , indicating superior cost efficiency and profitability compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): With an EPS below industry norms, Credo Technology Group exhibits below-average bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.37.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, Credo Technology Group adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Insights into Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/E ratio of 227.92 , Credo Technology Group's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 50.86 is above industry norms, reflecting an elevated valuation for Credo Technology Group's stock and potential overvaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): At 204.79, the company's EV/EBITDA ratio outperforms industry norms, reflecting positive market perception. This positioning indicates optimistic expectations for the company's future performance.

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

Insightful as they may be, insider transactions should be considered alongside a thorough examination of other investment criteria.

Considering the legal perspective, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, according to Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Nevertheless, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Cracking Transaction Codes

When dissecting transactions, the focal point for investors is often those occurring in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Credo Technology Group's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.