In today's rapidly changing and highly competitive business world, it is vital for investors and industry enthusiasts to carefully assess companies. In this article, we will perform a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Apple AAPL against its key competitors in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. By analyzing important financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Apple Background

Apple is among the largest companies in the world, with a broad portfolio of hardware and software products targeted at consumers and businesses. Apple's iPhone makes up a majority of the firm sales, and Apple's other products like Mac, iPad, and Watch are designed around the iPhone as the focal point of an expansive software ecosystem. Apple has progressively worked to add new applications, like streaming video, subscription bundles, and augmented reality. The firm designs its own software and semiconductors while working with subcontractors like Foxconn and TSMC to build its products and chips. Slightly less than half of Apple's sales come directly through its flagship stores, with a majority of sales coming indirectly through partnerships and distribution.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Apple Inc 38.86 57.73 9.46 35.34% $31.03 $43.72 9.63% Western Digital Corp 25.26 7.34 4.24 5.21% $0.51 $1.07 29.99% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co 29.60 1.36 1.01 1.14% $1.11 $2.67 18.5% Pure Storage Inc 214.27 21.89 8.93 3.68% $0.09 $0.6 12.73% Super Micro Computer Inc 27.90 4.42 1.34 3.08% $0.26 $0.54 7.51% NetApp Inc 22.05 25.51 3.91 23.13% $0.38 $1.1 1.17% Logitech International SA 26.99 7.62 3.71 6.77% $0.18 $0.48 5.47% Turtle Beach Corp 15.85 2.63 0.91 -2.47% $0.0 $0.02 -25.76% Average 51.7 10.11 3.44 5.79% $0.36 $0.93 7.09%

After thoroughly examining Apple, the following trends can be inferred:

At 38.86 , the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.75x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

With a Price to Book ratio of 57.73 , which is 5.71x the industry average, Apple might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 9.46 , which is 2.75x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 35.34% , which is 29.55% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $31.03 Billion , which is 86.19x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $43.72 Billion , which indicates 47.01x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 9.63% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 7.09%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a key indicator of a company's financial health and its reliance on debt financing.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By analyzing Apple in relation to its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be derived:

When compared to its top 4 peers, Apple has a moderate debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54 .

This implies that the company maintains a balanced financial structure with a reasonable level of debt and an appropriate reliance on equity financing.

Key Takeaways

For Apple in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The PB and PS ratios are high, suggesting overvaluation relative to industry standards. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Apple demonstrates strong performance compared to its industry peers, reflecting robust financial health and growth potential.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.