Insights Into Amazon.com's Performance Versus Peers In Broadline Retail Sector

In the ever-evolving and intensely competitive business landscape, conducting a thorough company analysis is of utmost importance for investors and industry followers. In this article, we will carry out an in-depth industry comparison, assessing Amazon.com AMZN alongside its primary competitors in the Broadline Retail industry. By meticulously examining key financial metrics, market positioning, and growth prospects, we aim to offer valuable insights to investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Amazon.com Background

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Amazon.com Inc 34.70 7.27 3.66 5.68% $36.6 $86.89 13.33% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 18.94 2.77 2.80 4.26% $53.52 $111.22 1.82% PDD Holdings Inc 13.83 3.59 3.31 8.89% $25.79 $58.13 7.14% MercadoLibre Inc 60.77 21.84 5.18 9.76% $0.95 $3.09 33.85% Sea Ltd 99.46 11.81 6.20 4.36% $0.58 $2.41 38.16% Coupang Inc 161.60 12.58 1.86 0.71% $0.34 $2.56 16.4% JD.com Inc 9.45 1.51 0.29 2.68% $7.34 $56.64 22.4% eBay Inc 20.13 8.72 4.16 7.59% $0.65 $1.95 6.14% Vipshop Holdings Ltd 9.74 1.62 0.64 3.74% $1.91 $6.05 -3.98% Dillard's Inc 15.83 4.66 1.38 3.86% $0.14 $0.58 1.41% Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc 38.53 4.56 3.37 3.49% $0.09 $0.27 17.49% MINISO Group Holding Ltd 22.98 4.89 2.89 4.56% $0.73 $2.2 23.07% Macy's Inc 9.60 1.02 0.21 1.95% $0.36 $2.1 -1.9% Savers Value Village Inc 64.05 4.71 1.33 4.52% $0.06 $0.23 7.9% Kohl's Corp 9.08 0.48 0.12 3.97% $0.45 $1.53 -4.98% Hour Loop Inc 97 14.29 0.74 18.14% $0.0 $0.02 -3.45% Average 43.4 6.6 2.3 5.5% $6.19 $16.6 10.76%

Upon closer analysis of Amazon.com, the following trends become apparent:

At 34.7 , the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.8x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 7.27 which exceeds the industry average by 1.1x .

The Price to Sales ratio of 3.66 , which is 1.59x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 5.68% is 0.18% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $36.6 Billion is 5.91x above the industry average, highlighting stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $86.89 Billion , which indicates 5.23x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 13.33% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 10.76%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio indicates the proportion of debt and equity used by a company to finance its assets and operations.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When comparing Amazon.com with its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be observed:

Amazon.com demonstrates a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector.

With a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.4, the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

The low P/E ratio suggests Amazon.com may be undervalued compared to its peers in the Broadline Retail industry. A high P/B ratio indicates the market values Amazon.com's assets highly relative to its stock price. The high P/S ratio implies investors are willing to pay a premium for Amazon.com's revenue. Amazon.com's high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth reflect strong financial performance compared to industry peers.

