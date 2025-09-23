In the dynamic and cutthroat world of business, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Meta Platforms META and its primary competitors in the Interactive Media & Services industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, our aim is to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Meta Platforms Background

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Meta Platforms Inc 27.76 9.85 11.10 9.65% $25.12 $39.02 21.61% Alphabet Inc 26.92 8.42 8.37 7.96% $39.19 $57.39 13.79% Baidu Inc 12.47 1.21 2.53 2.69% $8.84 $14.36 -3.59% Reddit Inc 114.98 20.19 27.59 3.88% $0.07 $0.45 77.69% Pinterest Inc 12.79 4.99 6.35 0.82% $0.0 $0.8 16.93% Bilibili Inc 360.39 5.57 2.76 1.53% $0.28 $2.68 19.76% Trump Media & Technology Group Corp 195.56 2.16 1044.67 -1.26% $-0.01 $0.0 5.54% ZoomInfo Technologies Inc 47.88 2.46 3.34 1.5% $0.09 $0.26 5.21% CarGurus Inc 30.26 8.62 4.31 5.34% $0.06 $0.2 7.01% Weibo Corp 8.71 0.84 1.86 3.58% $0.15 $0.34 1.58% Tripadvisor Inc 38.96 3.46 1.45 5.67% $0.09 $0.49 6.44% Yelp Inc 14.56 2.68 1.49 5.98% $0.07 $0.33 3.75% FuboTV Inc 24 3.79 1.03 -1.98% $0.01 $0.08 -2.81% Ziff Davis Inc 23.82 0.84 1.11 1.44% $0.09 $0.3 9.79% Hello Group Inc 11.32 0.79 0.91 -1.28% $0.53 $1.01 -2.64% Average 65.9 4.72 79.13 2.56% $3.53 $5.62 11.32%

When closely examining Meta Platforms, the following trends emerge:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 27.76 is 0.42x lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

With a Price to Book ratio of 9.85 , which is 2.09x the industry average, Meta Platforms might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

Based on its sales performance, the stock could be deemed undervalued with a Price to Sales ratio of 11.1 , which is 0.14x the industry average.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 9.65% , which is 7.09% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

With higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $25.12 Billion , which is 7.12x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $39.02 Billion is 6.94x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of 21.61%, which surpasses the industry average of 11.32%, the company is demonstrating robust sales expansion and gaining market share.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio indicates the proportion of debt and equity used by a company to finance its assets and operations.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In light of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, a comparison between Meta Platforms and its top 4 peers reveals the following information:

Among its top 4 peers, Meta Platforms has a stronger financial position with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25 .

This indicates that the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

The low PE ratio of Meta Platforms suggests that the company's stock price is relatively undervalued compared to its earnings. In contrast, the high PB ratio indicates that investors are willing to pay a premium for the company's book value. The low PS ratio implies that Meta Platforms is generating strong revenue relative to its market capitalization. On the other hand, the high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth highlight the company's strong profitability and growth potential compared to its industry peers in the Interactive Media & Services sector.

