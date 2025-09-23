Here's How Much $1000 Invested In TE Connectivity 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

TE Connectivity TEL has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.83% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.3%. Currently, TE Connectivity has a market capitalization of $65.14 billion.

Buying $1000 In TEL: If an investor had bought $1000 of TEL stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $7,578.55 today based on a price of $220.46 for TEL at the time of writing.

TE Connectivity's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

