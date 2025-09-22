Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning NVIDIA Stock In The Last 20 Years

NVIDIA NVDA has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 29.39% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 38.23%. Currently, NVIDIA has a market capitalization of $4.46 trillion.

Buying $1000 In NVDA: If an investor had bought $1000 of NVDA stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $661,856.39 today based on a price of $183.10 for NVDA at the time of writing.

NVIDIA's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.