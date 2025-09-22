$100 Invested In Cameco 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Cameco CCJ has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 38.6% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 53.8%. Currently, Cameco has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion.

Buying $100 In CCJ: If an investor had bought $100 of CCJ stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $857.10 today based on a price of $86.25 for CCJ at the time of writing.

Cameco's Performance Over Last 5 Years

