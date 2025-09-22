If You Invested $1000 In Autodesk Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Autodesk ADSK has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 8.3% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.79%. Currently, Autodesk has a market capitalization of $69.52 billion.

Buying $1000 In ADSK: If an investor had bought $1000 of ADSK stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $7,042.70 today based on a price of $324.95 for ADSK at the time of writing.

Autodesk's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.