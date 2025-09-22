Here's How Much $100 Invested In Chevron 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Chevron CVX has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 1.72% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.84%. Currently, Chevron has a market capitalization of $318.03 billion.

Buying $100 In CVX: If an investor had bought $100 of CVX stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $217.86 today based on a price of $156.41 for CVX at the time of writing.

Chevron's Performance Over Last 5 Years

