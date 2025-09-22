September 22, 2025 12:00 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Bank of America 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Bank of America BAC has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 2.2% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.32%. Currently, Bank of America has a market capitalization of $385.15 billion.

Buying $1000 In BAC: If an investor had bought $1000 of BAC stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,236.50 today based on a price of $51.79 for BAC at the time of writing.

Bank of America's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

