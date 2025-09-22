Exploring The Competitive Space: Amazon.com Versus Industry Peers In Broadline Retail

Amidst today's fast-paced and highly competitive business environment, it is crucial for investors and industry enthusiasts to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Amazon.com AMZN in comparison to its major competitors within the Broadline Retail industry. By analyzing critical financial metrics, market position, and growth potential, our objective is to provide valuable insights for investors and offer a deeper understanding of company's performance in the industry.

Amazon.com Background

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Amazon.com Inc 35.29 7.40 3.72 5.68% $36.6 $86.89 13.33% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 18.75 2.74 2.77 4.26% $53.52 $111.22 1.82% PDD Holdings Inc 13.91 3.61 3.32 8.89% $25.79 $58.13 7.14% MercadoLibre Inc 60.57 21.76 5.16 9.76% $0.95 $3.09 33.85% Sea Ltd 99.36 11.79 6.20 4.36% $0.58 $2.41 38.16% Coupang Inc 164.30 12.79 1.89 0.71% $0.34 $2.56 16.4% JD.com Inc 9.76 1.56 0.30 2.68% $7.34 $56.64 22.4% eBay Inc 20.25 8.77 4.19 7.59% $0.65 $1.95 6.14% Vipshop Holdings Ltd 9.80 1.63 0.64 3.74% $1.91 $6.05 -3.98% Dillard's Inc 16.54 4.87 1.44 3.86% $0.14 $0.58 1.41% Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc 39.85 4.72 3.48 3.49% $0.09 $0.27 17.49% MINISO Group Holding Ltd 23.54 5.01 2.96 4.56% $0.73 $2.2 23.07% Macy's Inc 9.97 1.06 0.22 1.95% $0.36 $2.1 -1.9% Savers Value Village Inc 63.25 4.65 1.31 4.52% $0.06 $0.23 7.9% Kohl's Corp 9.28 0.49 0.12 3.97% $0.45 $1.53 -4.98% Hour Loop Inc 104 15.32 0.79 18.14% $0.0 $0.02 -3.45% Average 44.21 6.72 2.32 5.5% $6.19 $16.6 10.76%

By closely examining Amazon.com, we can identify the following trends:

A Price to Earnings ratio of 35.29 significantly below the industry average by 0.8x suggests undervaluation. This can make the stock appealing for those seeking growth.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 7.4 relative to the industry average by 1.1x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 3.72 , which is 1.6x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 5.68% that is 0.18% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company exhibits higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $36.6 Billion , which is 5.91x above the industry average, implying stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The company has higher gross profit of $86.89 Billion , which indicates 5.23x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of 13.33%, which surpasses the industry average of 10.76%, the company is demonstrating robust sales expansion and gaining market share.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio assesses the extent to which a company relies on borrowed funds compared to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By analyzing Amazon.com in relation to its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be derived:

Amazon.com demonstrates a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector.

With a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.4, the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Amazon.com, the PE ratio is low compared to its peers in the Broadline Retail industry, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest that the market values Amazon.com's assets and sales highly. Amazon.com's high ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth outperform its industry peers, reflecting strong financial performance and growth potential.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.