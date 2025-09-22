$1000 Invested In WESCO Intl 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

WESCO Intl WCC has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 22.95% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 38.0%. Currently, WESCO Intl has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion.

Buying $1000 In WCC: If an investor had bought $1000 of WCC stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $5,012.98 today based on a price of $208.49 for WCC at the time of writing.

WESCO Intl's Performance Over Last 5 Years

