Here's How Much $100 Invested In Insulet 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Insulet PODD has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 14.5% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 27.65%. Currently, Insulet has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion.

Buying $100 In PODD: If an investor had bought $100 of PODD stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $1,143.98 today based on a price of $330.83 for PODD at the time of writing.

Insulet's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

