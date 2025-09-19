September 19, 2025 5:45 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In UMB Financial 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

UMB Financial UMBF has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 6.17% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.15%. Currently, UMB Financial has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion.

Buying $100 In UMBF: If an investor had bought $100 of UMBF stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $259.40 today based on a price of $122.54 for UMBF at the time of writing.

UMB Financial's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

UMBF Logo
UMBFUMB Financial Corp
$122.54-1.32%
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved