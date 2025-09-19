September 19, 2025 5:31 PM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In MasTec 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
MasTec MTZ has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 21.98% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 36.96%. Currently, MasTec has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion.

Buying $1000 In MTZ: If an investor had bought $1000 of MTZ stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $4,950.97 today based on a price of $200.96 for MTZ at the time of writing.

MasTec's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

