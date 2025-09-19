If You Invested $1000 In Jones Lang LaSalle Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Jones Lang LaSalle JLL has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 12.16% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 27.13%. Currently, Jones Lang LaSalle has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion.

Buying $1000 In JLL: If an investor had bought $1000 of JLL stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,225.77 today based on a price of $318.48 for JLL at the time of writing.

Jones Lang LaSalle's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

