If You Invested $1000 In Modine Manufacturing Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Modine Manufacturing MOD has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 21.26% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 34.41%. Currently, Modine Manufacturing has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion.

Buying $1000 In MOD: If an investor had bought $1000 of MOD stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $19,738.85 today based on a price of $154.95 for MOD at the time of writing.

Modine Manufacturing's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

