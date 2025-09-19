September 19, 2025 12:15 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In CBRE Group 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights
CBRE Group CBRE has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 14.04% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 28.94%. Currently, CBRE Group has a market capitalization of $49.31 billion.

Buying $1000 In CBRE: If an investor had bought $1000 of CBRE stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,530.46 today based on a price of $165.73 for CBRE at the time of writing.

CBRE Group's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

