Major Exercise Alert: AMY DAHL Exercises Options Worth $1.28M At Toro

A significant insider transaction involving the exercise of company stock options was reported on September 18, by AMY DAHL, VP at Toro TTC, as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: The latest Form 4 filing on Thursday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission uncovered DAHL, VP at Toro, exercising stock options for 47,000 shares of TTC. The total transaction was valued at $1,280,636.

The Friday morning update indicates Toro shares down by 0.0%, currently priced at $79.94. At this value, DAHL's 47,000 shares are worth $1,280,636.

All You Need to Know About Toro

The Toro Co manufactures turf maintenance and landscaping equipment. The company produces reel and rotary riding products, trim cutting and walking mowers, greens rollers, turf sprayer equipment, underground irrigation systems, heavy-duty walk-behind mowers, and sprinkler systems used for professional turf and landscape maintenance and construction. Its products are marketed through a network of distributors and dealers to predominantly professional users maintaining turfs and sports fields such as golf courses. Its operating segments are Professional which generates a substantial part of its revenue, and Residential segment. The company also produces snow plowers and ice management products. Its key revenue generating market is the United States.

Breaking Down Toro's Financial Performance

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Toro's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 July, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.21% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Holistic Profitability Examination:

Gross Margin: Achieving a high gross margin of 33.75% , the company performs well in terms of cost management and profitability within its sector.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Toro's EPS is below the industry average, signaling challenges in bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.54.

Debt Management: Toro's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.81, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Evaluating Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Toro's P/E ratio of 24.3 is below the industry average, suggesting the stock may be undervalued.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 1.79 is above industry norms, reflecting an elevated valuation for Toro's stock and potential overvaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With a below-average EV/EBITDA ratio of 14.74, Toro presents an opportunity for value investors. This lower valuation may attract investors seeking undervalued opportunities.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Why Insider Transactions Are Key in Investment Decisions

Insider transactions, although significant, should be considered within the larger context of market analysis and trends.

When discussing legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

A new purchase by a company insider is a indication that they anticipate the stock will rise.

On the other hand, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Cracking Transaction Codes

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates grant, award or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Toro's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.