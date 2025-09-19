Insider Decision Making Waves At Cormedix: Gregory Scott Duncan Exercises Options, Realizing $45K

Highlighted on September 19, it was unveiled in an SEC filing that Duncan, Director at Cormedix CRMD, executed a significant transaction involving the exercise of company stock options.

What Happened: A notable Form 4 filing on Friday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission revealed that Duncan, Director at Cormedix, exercised stock options for 13,333 shares of CRMD, resulting in a transaction value of $45,732.

As of Friday morning, Cormedix shares are up by 0.51%, with a current price of $11.75. This implies that Duncan's 13,333 shares have a value of $45,732.

Get to Know Cormedix Better

Cormedix Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for life-threatening diseases and conditions. The Company's focus is on the commercialization of its product, DefenCath, in the United States (U.S.) and other key markets. The group currently operates in a single segment, Drug Product, located in a single geographic location, the United States.

Breaking Down Cormedix's Financial Performance

Revenue Growth: Cormedix's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 4829.4%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Profitability Metrics: Unlocking Value

Gross Margin: Achieving a high gross margin of 95.31% , the company performs well in terms of cost management and profitability within its sector.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Cormedix's EPS reflects a decline, falling below the industry average with a current EPS of 0.29.

Debt Management: Cormedix's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.0.

Valuation Overview:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current P/E ratio of 14.99 is below industry norms, indicating potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/S ratio of 6.28 , Cormedix's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market, particularly in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): At 13.06, the company's EV/EBITDA ratio outperforms industry norms, reflecting positive market perception. This positioning indicates optimistic expectations for the company's future performance.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Exploring the Significance of Insider Trading

Considering insider transactions is valuable, but it's crucial to evaluate them in conjunction with other investment factors.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner of more than ten percent of a company's equity securities registered under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Unlocking the Meaning of Transaction Codes

Delving into transactions, investors typically prioritize those unfolding in the open market, as precisely outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

