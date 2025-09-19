Investigating Microsoft's Standing In Software Industry Compared To Competitors

In today's rapidly changing and highly competitive business world, it is vital for investors and industry enthusiasts to carefully assess companies. In this article, we will perform a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Microsoft MSFT against its key competitors in the Software industry. By analyzing important financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 37.28 11 13.47 8.19% $44.43 $52.43 18.1% Oracle Corp 68.66 34.90 14.48 13.12% $6.12 $10.04 12.17% ServiceNow Inc 119.21 17.99 16.45 3.65% $0.65 $2.49 22.38% Palo Alto Networks Inc 128.55 17.58 15.82 3.37% $0.68 $1.86 15.84% Fortinet Inc 32.27 30.12 9.89 21.88% $0.56 $1.32 13.64% Nebius Group NV 104.64 6.22 90.12 16.85% $0.58 $0.07 624.83% Gen Digital Inc 30.06 7.52 4.26 5.83% $0.58 $0.99 30.26% Monday.Com Ltd 271.29 8.91 9.92 0.14% $-0.01 $0.27 26.64% CommVault Systems Inc 109.22 23.83 8.40 6.81% $0.03 $0.23 25.51% Dolby Laboratories Inc 26.61 2.65 5.21 1.78% $0.07 $0.27 9.25% UiPath Inc 405 3.87 4.44 0.09% $-0.02 $0.3 14.38% Qualys Inc 27.05 9.64 7.86 9.4% $0.06 $0.14 10.32% BlackBerry Ltd 210 3.44 4.68 0.26% $0.01 $0.09 -1.38% Teradata Corp 19.65 11.93 1.29 5.39% $0.04 $0.23 -6.42% Average 119.4 13.74 14.83 6.81% $0.72 $1.41 61.34%

After examining Microsoft, the following trends can be inferred:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 37.28 is 0.31x lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

The current Price to Book ratio of 11.0 , which is 0.8x the industry average, is substantially lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation.

With a relatively low Price to Sales ratio of 13.47 , which is 0.91x the industry average, the stock might be considered undervalued based on sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.19% that is 1.38% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company exhibits higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $44.43 Billion , which is 61.71x above the industry average, implying stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The company has higher gross profit of $52.43 Billion , which indicates 37.18x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is witnessing a substantial decline in revenue growth, with a rate of 18.1% compared to the industry average of 61.34%, which indicates a challenging sales environment.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio gauges the extent to which a company has financed its operations through debt relative to equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When evaluating Microsoft alongside its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights arise:

Among its top 4 peers, Microsoft has a stronger financial position with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18 .

This indicates that the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios are all low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. On the other hand, Microsoft's high ROE, EBITDA, and gross profit suggest strong profitability and operational efficiency. However, the low revenue growth rate may be a concern for long-term performance compared to industry peers.

