Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Synopsys 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Synopsys SNPS has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 9.45% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 21.84%. Currently, Synopsys has a market capitalization of $89.07 billion.

Buying $1000 In SNPS: If an investor had bought $1000 of SNPS stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $19,741.37 today based on a price of $479.50 for SNPS at the time of writing.

Synopsys's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

