If You Invested $1000 In CACI International Stock 15 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

CACI International CACI has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 5.18% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.58%. Currently, CACI International has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion.

Buying $1000 In CACI: If an investor had bought $1000 of CACI stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $11,671.79 today based on a price of $495.63 for CACI at the time of writing.

CACI International's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

