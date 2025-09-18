September 18, 2025 12:45 PM 1 min read

If You Invested $1000 In Super Micro Computer Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Super Micro Computer SMCI has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 62.71% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 77.68%. Currently, Super Micro Computer has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion.

Buying $1000 In SMCI: If an investor had bought $1000 of SMCI stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $17,801.58 today based on a price of $45.46 for SMCI at the time of writing.

Super Micro Computer's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

SMCI Logo
SMCISuper Micro Computer Inc
$46.032.52%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
49.63
Growth
97.52
Quality
95.56
Value
61.69
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved