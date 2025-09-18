Board Member Of Tyler Technologies Makes $403K Sale

Glenn Carter, Board Member at Tyler Technologies TYL, disclosed an insider sell on September 17, according to a recent SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday outlined that Carter executed a sale of 750 shares of Tyler Technologies with a total value of $403,724.

At Thursday morning, Tyler Technologies shares are down by 0.0%, trading at $536.38.

Get to Know Tyler Technologies Better

Tyler Technologies provides a full suite of software solutions and services that address the needs of cities, counties, schools, courts and other local government entities. The company's three core products are Munis, which is the core ERP system, Odyssey, which is the court management system, or CMS, and payments. The company also provides a variety of add-on modules and offers outsourced property tax assessment services.

Tyler Technologies: Delving into Financials

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Tyler Technologies's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 10.19% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Key Profitability Indicators:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 45.83% , suggesting potential challenges in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Tyler Technologies's EPS reflects a decline, falling below the industry average with a current EPS of 1.96.

Debt Management: Tyler Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.18.

Financial Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/E ratio of 76.74 , the stock indicates an attractive valuation, potentially presenting a buying opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The Price to Sales ratio is 10.48 , which is lower than the industry average. This suggests a possible undervaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an EV/EBITDA ratio lower than industry benchmarks at 44.77, Tyler Technologies presents an attractive value opportunity.

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Why Pay Attention to Insider Transactions

It's important to note that insider transactions alone should not dictate investment decisions, but they can provide valuable insights.

Considering the legal perspective, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, according to Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Nevertheless, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Deciphering Transaction Codes in Insider Filings

Digging into the details of stock transactions, investors frequently turn their attention to those taking place in the open market, as outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

