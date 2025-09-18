In the ever-changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, conducting thorough company analysis is crucial for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating NVIDIA NVDA and its primary competitors in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, our aim is to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

NVIDIA Background

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence to run large language models. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth NVIDIA Corp 48.52 41.41 25.41 28.72% $31.94 $33.85 55.6% Broadcom Inc 88.76 22.31 27.94 5.8% $8.29 $10.7 22.03% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 28.51 8.99 12.11 8.71% $684.78 $547.37 38.65% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 95.31 4.33 8.78 1.48% $0.72 $3.06 31.71% Micron Technology Inc 28.83 3.53 5.36 3.79% $4.33 $3.51 36.56% Qualcomm Inc 15.95 6.55 4.27 9.71% $3.52 $5.76 10.35% Texas Instruments Inc 32.96 9.99 9.92 7.85% $2.09 $2.58 16.38% ARM Holdings PLC 232.38 23.19 39.61 1.88% $0.17 $1.02 12.14% Analog Devices Inc 62.68 3.56 11.81 1.5% $1.33 $1.79 24.57% NXP Semiconductors NV 26.45 5.85 4.68 4.71% $0.92 $1.56 -6.43% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 22.96 12.36 16.69 4.01% $0.18 $0.37 30.97% Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd 228.39 36.41 50.97 8.67% $0.07 $0.15 273.57% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 22.71 2.53 1.21 2.49% $26.99 $25.69 7.5% STMicroelectronics NV 57.85 1.29 2.15 -0.05% $0.62 $0.65 -14.42% First Solar Inc 18.01 2.64 5.22 4.09% $0.49 $0.5 8.58% ON Semiconductor Corp 47.43 2.56 3.30 2.13% $0.38 $0.55 -15.36% United Microelectronics Corp 12.49 1.55 2.17 2.45% $24.98 $16.88 3.45% Skyworks Solutions Inc 29.68 1.96 2.94 1.81% $0.23 $0.4 6.57% Rambus Inc 46.22 8.54 16.40 4.85% $0.08 $0.14 30.33% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 291.04 13.34 18.89 0.42% $0.02 $0.08 -0.08% Average 73.08 9.03 12.86 4.02% $40.01 $32.78 27.21%

By analyzing NVIDIA, we can infer the following trends:

A Price to Earnings ratio of 48.52 significantly below the industry average by 0.66x suggests undervaluation. This can make the stock appealing for those seeking growth.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 41.41 relative to the industry average by 4.59x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 25.41 , surpassing the industry average by 1.98x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 28.72% , which is 24.7% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

Compared to its industry, the company has lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $31.94 Billion , which is 0.8x below the industry average, potentially indicating lower profitability or financial challenges.

With higher gross profit of $33.85 Billion , which indicates 1.03x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is experiencing remarkable revenue growth, with a rate of 55.6%, outperforming the industry average of 27.21%.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio measures the financial leverage of a company by evaluating its debt relative to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By considering the Debt-to-Equity ratio, NVIDIA can be compared to its top 4 peers, leading to the following observations:

When comparing the debt-to-equity ratio, NVIDIA is in a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

The company has a lower level of debt relative to its equity, indicating a more favorable balance between the two with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Key Takeaways

For NVIDIA in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest strong market sentiment and revenue multiples. A high ROE reflects efficient use of shareholder funds, while low EBITDA may indicate lower operating cash flow. The high gross profit margin signifies strong profitability, and high revenue growth indicates a positive sales trend compared to industry peers.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.