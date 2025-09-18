September 18, 2025 10:15 AM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning FactSet Research Systems Stock In The Last 20 Years

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

FactSet Research Systems FDS has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 2.82% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 11.67%. Currently, FactSet Research Systems has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion.

Buying $1000 In FDS: If an investor had bought $1000 of FDS stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $8,983.43 today based on a price of $319.98 for FDS at the time of writing.

FactSet Research Systems's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

FDS Logo
FDSFactSet Research Systems Inc
$319.72-4.86%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
12.27
Growth
27.69
Quality
23.48
Value
19.08
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved