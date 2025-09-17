Here's How Much $100 Invested In Commercial Metals 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Commercial Metals CMC has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 2.33% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.34%. Currently, Commercial Metals has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion.
Buying $100 In CMC: If an investor had bought $100 of CMC stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $404.99 today based on a price of $59.65 for CMC at the time of writing.
Commercial Metals's Performance Over Last 10 Years
Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.
