September 17, 2025 6:00 PM 1 min read

$100 Invested In MetLife 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

MetLife MET has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 1.5% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.32%. Currently, MetLife has a market capitalization of $52.32 billion.

Buying $100 In MET: If an investor had bought $100 of MET stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $210.21 today based on a price of $78.68 for MET at the time of writing.

MetLife's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

MET Logo
METMetLife Inc
$78.68-0.06%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
32.62
Growth
25.93
Quality
48.46
Value
79.36
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved