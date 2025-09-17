$100 Invested In MetLife 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

MetLife MET has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 1.5% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.32%. Currently, MetLife has a market capitalization of $52.32 billion.

Buying $100 In MET: If an investor had bought $100 of MET stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $210.21 today based on a price of $78.68 for MET at the time of writing.

MetLife's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

