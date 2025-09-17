September 17, 2025 5:30 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning nVent Electric Stock In The Last 5 Years

nVent Electric NVT has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 26.13% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 40.95%. Currently, nVent Electric has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion.

Buying $1000 In NVT: If an investor had bought $1000 of NVT stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $5,575.72 today based on a price of $96.46 for NVT at the time of writing.

nVent Electric's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Edge Rankings
Momentum
88.99
Growth
55.94
Quality
68.23
Value
14.55
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
