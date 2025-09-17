September 17, 2025 5:15 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Reliance Stock In The Last 20 Years

Reliance RS has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 4.11% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 12.93%. Currently, Reliance has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion.

Buying $1000 In RS: If an investor had bought $1000 of RS stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $11,506.38 today based on a price of $288.58 for RS at the time of writing.

Reliance's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Overview
