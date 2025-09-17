Here's How Much $100 Invested In Vulcan Materials 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Vulcan Materials VMC has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 3.05% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.87%. Currently, Vulcan Materials has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion.

Buying $100 In VMC: If an investor had bought $100 of VMC stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $230.72 today based on a price of $292.25 for VMC at the time of writing.

Vulcan Materials's Performance Over Last 5 Years

