Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning ASML Holding Stock In The Last 15 Years

ASML Holding ASML has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 10.99% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 23.5%. Currently, ASML Holding has a market capitalization of $341.64 billion.

Buying $100 In ASML: If an investor had bought $100 of ASML stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $2,341.40 today based on a price of $868.86 for ASML at the time of writing.

ASML Holding's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Overview
