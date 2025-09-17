September 17, 2025 12:01 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Federal Signal Stock In The Last 20 Years

Federal Signal FSS has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 1.8% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 10.62%. Currently, Federal Signal has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion.

Buying $1000 In FSS: If an investor had bought $1000 of FSS stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $7,315.58 today based on a price of $125.60 for FSS at the time of writing.

Federal Signal's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

Overview
