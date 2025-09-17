September 17, 2025 11:15 AM 1 min read

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Houlihan Lokey 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Houlihan Lokey HLI has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 14.37% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 29.2%. Currently, Houlihan Lokey has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion.

Buying $1000 In HLI: If an investor had bought $1000 of HLI stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,629.66 today based on a price of $203.17 for HLI at the time of writing.

Houlihan Lokey's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

