Chairman and CEO At Motorola Solutions Sells $24.18M Of Stock

It was reported on September 16, that Gregory Q Brown, Chairman and CEO at Motorola Solutions MSI executed a significant insider sell, according to an SEC filing.

What Happened: Brown's decision to sell 50,000 shares of Motorola Solutions was revealed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday. The total value of the sale is $24,175,045.

As of Wednesday morning, Motorola Solutions shares are down by 0.0%, currently priced at $476.84.

All You Need to Know About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions is a leading provider of communications and analytics, primarily serving public safety departments as well as schools, hospitals, and businesses. The bulk of the firm's revenue comes from sales of land mobile radios and radio network infrastructure, but the firm also sells surveillance equipment and dispatch software. Most of Motorola's revenue comes from government agencies, while roughly 25% comes from schools and private businesses. Motorola has customers in over 100 countries and in every state in the United States.

Key Indicators: Motorola Solutions's Financial Health

Revenue Growth: Motorola Solutions's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 5.21%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Key Profitability Indicators:

Gross Margin: The company maintains a high gross margin of 51.1% , indicating strong cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Motorola Solutions's EPS outshines the industry average, indicating a strong bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 3.08.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 4.23, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 38.36 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Motorola Solutions's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: A higher-than-average P/S ratio of 7.32 suggests overvaluation in the eyes of investors, considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an EV/EBITDA ratio lower than industry benchmarks at 25.38, Motorola Solutions presents an attractive value opportunity.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Check Out The Full List Of Motorola Solutions's Insider Trades.

