Jose-Marie Griffiths Takes a Bullish Stance: Acquires $84K In Daktronics Stock

On September 16, a substantial insider purchase was made by Jose-Marie Griffiths, Director at Daktronics DAKT, as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: In a Form 4 filing on Tuesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, it was disclosed that Griffiths bought 3,535 shares of Daktronics, amounting to a total of $84,981.

The latest update on Wednesday morning shows Daktronics shares down by 0.08%, trading at $23.53.

About Daktronics

Daktronics Inc designs and manufactures electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems, and large-screen video displays for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications. It is engaged in a full range of activities: marketing and sales, engineering and product design and development, manufacturing, technical contracting, professional services, and customer service and support. The company offers a complete line of products, from small scoreboards and electronic displays to large multimillion-dollar video display systems as well as related control, timing, and sound systems. The company has five reportable segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company makes the majority of its revenue from Live events.

Daktronics: Delving into Financials

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Daktronics faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -3.15% in revenue growth as of 31 July, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Interpreting Earnings Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 29.72% , suggesting potential challenges in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Daktronics's EPS is below the industry average, signaling challenges in bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.34.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.04.

Evaluating Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Daktronics's stock is currently priced at a premium level, as reflected in the higher-than-average P/E ratio of 102.39 .

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a P/S ratio of 1.52 below industry standards, the stock shows potential undervaluation, making it an appealing investment option for those focusing on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): The company's EV/EBITDA ratio 59.73 is above the industry average, suggesting that the market values the company more highly for each unit of EBITDA. This could be attributed to factors such as strong growth prospects or superior operational efficiency.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Uncovering the Importance of Insider Activity

In the complex landscape of investment decisions, investors should approach insider transactions as part of a comprehensive analysis, considering various elements.

In the context of legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as outlined by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are obligated to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Despite insider sells not always signaling a bearish sentiment, they can be driven by various factors.

Breaking Down the Significance of Transaction Codes

Taking a closer look at transactions, investors often prioritize those unfolding in the open market, meticulously cataloged in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C denotes the conversion of an option, and transaction code A signifies a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Daktronics's Insider Trades.

