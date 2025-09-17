Insider Selling: John P. Friel Unloads $317K Of Daktronics Stock

On September 16, a recent SEC filing unveiled that John P. Friel, Director at Daktronics DAKT made an insider sell.

What Happened: Friel's recent move involves selling 13,479 shares of Daktronics. This information is documented in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday. The total value is $317,850.

The latest update on Wednesday morning shows Daktronics shares down by 0.08%, trading at $23.53.

Delving into Daktronics's Background

Daktronics Inc designs and manufactures electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems, and large-screen video displays for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications. It is engaged in a full range of activities: marketing and sales, engineering and product design and development, manufacturing, technical contracting, professional services, and customer service and support. The company offers a complete line of products, from small scoreboards and electronic displays to large multimillion-dollar video display systems as well as related control, timing, and sound systems. The company has five reportable segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company makes the majority of its revenue from Live events.

A Deep Dive into Daktronics's Financials

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Daktronics's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 July, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.15% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Analyzing Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: With a low gross margin of 29.72% , the company exhibits below-average profitability, signaling potential struggles in cost efficiency compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Daktronics's EPS reflects a decline, falling below the industry average with a current EPS of 0.34.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.04.

Valuation Analysis:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Daktronics's stock is currently priced at a premium level, as reflected in the higher-than-average P/E ratio of 102.39 .

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/S ratio of 1.52 , the stock presents an attractive valuation, potentially signaling a buying opportunity for investors interested in sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Daktronics's EV/EBITDA ratio stands at 59.73, surpassing industry benchmarks. This places the company in a position with a higher-than-average market valuation.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Exploring the Significance of Insider Trading

Insider transactions serve as a piece of the puzzle in investment decisions, rather than the entire picture.

When discussing legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

A new purchase by a company insider is a indication that they anticipate the stock will rise.

On the other hand, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Transaction Codes Worth Your Attention

Surveying the realm of stock transactions, investors often give prominence to those unfolding in the open market, systematically detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C denotes the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

