Insider Selling: Alexander C Hadjipateras Unloads $161K Of Dorian LPG Stock

It was reported on September 16, that Alexander C Hadjipateras, Chief Operating Officer at Dorian LPG LPG executed a significant insider sell, according to an SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday outlined that Hadjipateras executed a sale of 5,000 shares of Dorian LPG with a total value of $161,900.

The latest market snapshot at Wednesday morning reveals Dorian LPG shares down by 0.0%, trading at $32.47.

Discovering Dorian LPG: A Closer Look

Dorian LPG Ltd is an international liquefied petroleum gas shipping company focused on owning and operating gas carriers, or VLGCs. The company currently owns and operates around 22 modern VLGCs, including nineteen new fuel-efficient 84,000 cbm ECO-design VLGCs. Dorian LPG has offices in Connecticut, USA, London, United Kingdom, and Athens, Greece. IT operates in one reportable segment, the international transportation of LPG.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Dorian LPG

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Dorian LPG's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -26.36% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Evaluating Earnings Performance:

Gross Margin: The company excels with a remarkable gross margin of 37.83% , indicating superior cost efficiency and profitability compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Dorian LPG's EPS is below the industry average. The company faced challenges with a current EPS of 0.24. This suggests a potential decline in earnings.

Debt Management: Dorian LPG's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.67, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Valuation Metrics: A Closer Look

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/E ratio of 28.73 , Dorian LPG's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 4.28 is above industry norms, reflecting an elevated valuation for Dorian LPG's stock and potential overvaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Dorian LPG's EV/EBITDA ratio stands at 11.89, surpassing industry benchmarks. This places the company in a position with a higher-than-average market valuation.

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Why Insider Transactions Are Key in Investment Decisions

In the complex landscape of investment decisions, investors should approach insider transactions as part of a comprehensive analysis, considering various elements.

In the context of legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as outlined by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are obligated to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Despite insider sells not always signaling a bearish sentiment, they can be driven by various factors.

The Insider's Guide to Important Transaction Codes

In the domain of transactions, investors frequently turn their focus to those taking place in the open market, as meticulously outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

