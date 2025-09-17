Walmart Chief Technology Officer Trades $3.10M In Company Stock

Revealing a significant insider sell on September 16, Suresh Kumar, Chief Technology Officer at Walmart WMT, as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: Kumar's decision to sell 30,000 shares of Walmart was revealed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday. The total value of the sale is $3,103,968.

During Wednesday's morning session, Walmart shares up by 2.05%, currently priced at $105.54.

About Walmart

Walmart is a leading retailer in the United States, with its strategy predicated on superior operating efficiency and offering the lowest priced goods to consumers to drive robust store traffic and product turnover. Walmart augmented its low-price business strategy by offering a convenient one-stop shopping destination with the opening of its first supercenter in 1988.Today, Walmart operates over 4,600 stores in the United States (5,200 including Sam's Club) and over 10,000 locations globally. Walmart generated over $460 billion in domestic namesake sales in fiscal 2025, with Sam's Club contributing another $90 billion to the company's top line. Internationally, Walmart generated $120 billion in sales. The retailer serves around 270 million customers globally each week.

Walmart: Delving into Financials

Revenue Growth: Walmart's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 July, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 4.76%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Navigating Financial Profits:

Gross Margin: The company sets a benchmark with a high gross margin of 25.16% , reflecting superior cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Walmart's EPS is below the industry average. The company faced challenges with a current EPS of 0.88. This suggests a potential decline in earnings.

Debt Management: Walmart's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.72.

Analyzing Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: A higher-than-average P/E ratio of 39.03 suggests caution, as the stock may be overvalued in the eyes of investors.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 1.2 is above industry norms, reflecting an elevated valuation for Walmart's stock and potential overvaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Boasting an EV/EBITDA ratio of 19.73, Walmart demonstrates a robust market valuation, outperforming industry benchmarks.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Delving Into the Significance of Insider Transactions

Considering insider transactions is valuable, but it's crucial to evaluate them in conjunction with other investment factors.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner of more than ten percent of a company's equity securities registered under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Unlocking the Meaning of Transaction Codes

When it comes to transactions, investors tend to focus on those in the open market, detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Walmart's Insider Trades.

