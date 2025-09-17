Paul Mellini V Decides To Exercise Options At Superior Gr of Cos Worth $1K

On September 16, it was revealed in an SEC filing that Paul Mellini V, Board Member at Superior Gr of Cos SGC executed a significant exercise of company stock options.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday revealed that V, Board Member at Superior Gr of Cos in the Consumer Discretionary sector, exercised stock options for 500 shares of SGC stock. The exercise price of the options was $8.48 per share.

Superior Gr of Cos shares are trading, exhibiting down of 3.74% and priced at $10.82 during Wednesday's morning. This values V's 500 shares at $1,170.

Unveiling the Story Behind Superior Gr of Cos

Superior Group Of Companies Inc designs apparel products. The company's operating segment includes Branded Products; Healthcare Apparel and Contact Centers. It generates maximum revenue from the Branded Products segment. The Branded Products segment produce and sell customized merchandising solutions, promotional products and branded uniform programs to customers.

Superior Gr of Cos's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Revenue Growth: Superior Gr of Cos's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 9.34%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Analyzing Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: With a low gross margin of 38.41% , the company exhibits below-average profitability, signaling potential struggles in cost efficiency compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Superior Gr of Cos's EPS reflects a decline, falling below the industry average with a current EPS of 0.1.

Debt Management: Superior Gr of Cos's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.56.

Analyzing Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/E ratio of 22.04 , the stock indicates an attractive valuation, potentially presenting a buying opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The Price to Sales ratio is 0.31 , which is lower than the industry average. This suggests a possible undervaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Superior Gr of Cos's EV/EBITDA ratio, lower than industry averages at 9.43, indicates attractively priced shares.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important

In the complex landscape of investment decisions, investors should approach insider transactions as part of a comprehensive analysis, considering various elements.

In the context of legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as outlined by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are obligated to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Despite insider sells not always signaling a bearish sentiment, they can be driven by various factors.

Exploring Key Transaction Codes

When dissecting transactions, the focal point for investors is often those occurring in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Superior Gr of Cos's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.