Evaluating Amazon.com Against Peers In Broadline Retail Industry

In today's rapidly changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is essential for investors and industry enthusiasts to thoroughly analyze companies. In this article, we will conduct a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Amazon.com AMZN against its key competitors in the Broadline Retail industry. By examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Amazon.com Background

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 75% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services' cloud computing, storage, database, and other offerings (15%), advertising services (5% to 10%), and other the remainder. International segments constitute 25% to 30% of Amazon's non-AWS sales, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Amazon.com Inc 35.68 7.48 3.76 5.68% $36.6 $86.89 13.33% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 18.74 2.72 2.77 4.26% $53.52 $111.22 1.82% PDD Holdings Inc 13.91 3.61 3.32 8.89% $25.79 $58.13 7.14% MercadoLibre Inc 59.03 21.21 5.03 9.76% $0.95 $3.09 33.85% Sea Ltd 97.46 11.57 6.08 4.36% $0.58 $2.41 38.16% Coupang Inc 166.55 12.96 1.91 0.71% $0.34 $2.56 16.4% JD.com Inc 9.68 1.54 0.30 2.68% $7.34 $56.64 22.4% eBay Inc 19.74 8.55 4.08 7.59% $0.65 $1.95 6.14% Vipshop Holdings Ltd 9.82 1.63 0.64 3.74% $1.91 $6.05 -3.98% Dillard's Inc 16.37 4.82 1.43 3.86% $0.14 $0.58 1.41% Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc 39.16 4.64 3.42 3.49% $0.09 $0.27 17.49% MINISO Group Holding Ltd 23.38 4.98 2.94 4.56% $0.73 $2.2 23.07% Macy's Inc 9.90 1.05 0.22 1.95% $0.31 $2.0 4.3% Savers Value Village Inc 64.45 4.73 1.34 4.52% $0.06 $0.23 7.9% Kohl's Corp 8.95 0.48 0.12 3.97% $0.45 $1.53 -4.98% Hour Loop Inc 107.33 15.81 0.82 18.14% $0.0 $0.02 -3.45% Average 44.3 6.69 2.29 5.5% $6.19 $16.59 11.18%

By conducting an in-depth analysis of Amazon.com, we can identify the following trends:

At 35.68 , the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.81x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 7.48 relative to the industry average by 1.12x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 3.76 , which is 1.64x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 5.68% is 0.18% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $36.6 Billion is 5.91x above the industry average, highlighting stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $86.89 Billion is 5.24x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 13.33% exceeds the industry average of 11.18%, indicating strong sales performance and market outperformance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio assesses the extent to which a company relies on borrowed funds compared to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When comparing Amazon.com with its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be observed:

Among its top 4 peers, Amazon.com has a stronger financial position with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.4 .

This indicates that the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Amazon.com, the PE ratio is low compared to its peers in the Broadline Retail industry, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest that the market values Amazon.com's assets and sales highly. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Amazon.com outperforms its industry peers, reflecting strong financial performance and growth potential.

