Industry Comparison: Evaluating Microsoft Against Competitors In Software Industry

In today's fast-paced and competitive business landscape, it is essential for investors and industry enthusiasts to thoroughly analyze companies before making investment decisions. In this article, we will conduct a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Microsoft MSFT against its key competitors in the Software industry. By examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 37.32 11.02 13.49 8.19% $44.43 $52.43 18.1% Oracle Corp 70.98 35.33 14.97 12.98% $6.83 $11.16 -6.14% ServiceNow Inc 117.23 17.69 16.17 3.65% $0.65 $2.49 22.38% Palo Alto Networks Inc 125.84 17.21 15.49 3.37% $0.68 $1.86 15.84% Fortinet Inc 31.78 29.67 9.75 21.88% $0.56 $1.32 13.64% Nebius Group NV 99.43 5.91 85.63 16.85% $0.58 $0.07 624.83% Gen Digital Inc 29.79 7.45 4.22 5.83% $0.58 $0.99 30.26% Monday.Com Ltd 257.37 8.46 9.41 0.14% $-0.01 $0.27 26.64% CommVault Systems Inc 105.96 23.12 8.15 6.81% $0.03 $0.23 25.51% Dolby Laboratories Inc 26.53 2.65 5.20 1.78% $0.07 $0.27 9.25% UiPath Inc 385.67 3.72 4.23 0.09% $-0.01 $0.29 1.43% Qualys Inc 26.33 9.39 7.65 9.4% $0.06 $0.14 10.32% BlackBerry Ltd 200 3.28 4.46 0.26% $0.01 $0.09 -1.38% Teradata Corp 19.02 11.54 1.25 5.39% $0.04 $0.23 -6.42% Average 115.07 13.49 14.35 6.8% $0.77 $1.49 58.94%

Upon a comprehensive analysis of Microsoft, the following trends can be discerned:

A Price to Earnings ratio of 37.32 significantly below the industry average by 0.32x suggests undervaluation. This can make the stock appealing for those seeking growth.

Considering a Price to Book ratio of 11.02 , which is well below the industry average by 0.82x , the stock may be undervalued based on its book value compared to its peers.

With a relatively low Price to Sales ratio of 13.49 , which is 0.94x the industry average, the stock might be considered undervalued based on sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.19% is 1.39% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $44.43 Billion , which is 57.7x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $52.43 Billion , which indicates 35.19x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 18.1% is significantly lower compared to the industry average of 58.94%. This indicates a potential fall in the company's sales performance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio assesses the extent to which a company relies on borrowed funds compared to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By analyzing Microsoft in relation to its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be derived:

Microsoft exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector, as indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18 .

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive aspect for investors.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios are all low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. On the other hand, Microsoft's high ROE, EBITDA, and gross profit suggest strong profitability and operational efficiency. However, the low revenue growth rate may be a concern for long-term performance compared to industry peers.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.