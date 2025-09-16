$100 Invested In Starbucks 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Starbucks SBUX has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 1.35% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 10.18%. Currently, Starbucks has a market capitalization of $95.87 billion.

Buying $100 In SBUX: If an investor had bought $100 of SBUX stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $698.57 today based on a price of $84.34 for SBUX at the time of writing.

Starbucks's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.