If You Invested $1000 In OSI Systems Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

OSI Systems OSIS has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 9.82% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 24.9%. Currently, OSI Systems has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion.

Buying $1000 In OSIS: If an investor had bought $1000 of OSIS stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,969.20 today based on a price of $238.10 for OSIS at the time of writing.

OSI Systems's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

