If You Invested $1000 In Stifel Financial Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Stifel Financial SF has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 1.34% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.37%. Currently, Stifel Financial has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion.

Buying $1000 In SF: If an investor had bought $1000 of SF stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $3,759.49 today based on a price of $112.96 for SF at the time of writing.

Stifel Financial's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

